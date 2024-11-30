Left Menu

Ryggs Johnston and Lucas Herbert Set for Australian Open Showdown

American rookie Ryggs Johnston is set for a showdown with Lucas Herbert for the Australian Open trophy, as Cameron Smith drops from contention. In the women's event, South Korean Shin Jiyai holds a two-stroke lead over Hannah Green, with the final round poised to deliver dramatic conclusions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 12:53 IST
Ryggs Johnston, an American rookie golfer, is poised for a thrilling showdown with Australian Lucas Herbert as they vie for the prestigious Australian Open trophy. The tournament, marred by challenging weather at Kingston Heath, saw Johnston in a head-to-head battle with Herbert after some brilliant play.

Johnston, inspired by the fictional Hollywood character Martin Riggs, fired a stellar four-under 68 to match Herbert's 14-under total, showcasing his formidable skills. Meanwhile, other competitors, including defending champion Joaquin Niemann and Elvis Smylie, lingered two strokes behind, eager to close the gap.

In the women's contest, former world number one, Shin Jiyai, sits at the top with a two-stroke lead over Hannah Green. The South Korean golfer has displayed exceptional focus and resilience, aiming to bring an international flavor to the tournament by halting Australia's title hopes once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

