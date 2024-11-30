Left Menu

India Triumphs Over Japan in Thrilling Junior Asia Cup Showcase

The Indian Junior hockey team clinched a 3-2 victory over Japan in the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024. Thokchom Kingson Singh, Rohit, and Araijeet Singh Hundal scored for India. Despite Japan's efforts through Neo Sato's goals, India maintained a decisive lead, setting up anticipation for their next match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:07 IST
India and Japan in action during Junior Asia Cup 2024 (Image: HI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Oman

In a gripping encounter held in Muscat, Oman, the Indian Junior hockey team emerged victorious against Japan with a 3-2 win in their second Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 match. Thokchom Kingson Singh opened the scoring for India in the 12th minute, only for Japan's Neo Sato to equalize swiftly in the 15th and 38th minutes.

Rohit restored India's lead in the 36th minute, but Sato was quick to respond again, leveling the match. However, in the third quarter, Araijeet Singh Hundal netted the decisive goal, ensuring India held their ground with a one-goal advantage till the final whistle.

Throughout the match, both teams engaged in a tactical exchange, trading penalty corners and strategic plays. Despite Japan's persistent pressure, India displayed resilience, with stellar performances from key players like Bikramjit Singh and Prince Deep Singh in defense. This win sets India up for their next challenge against Chinese Taipei on November 30th.

(With inputs from agencies.)

