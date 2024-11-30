India Triumphs Over Japan in Thrilling Junior Asia Cup Showcase

In a gripping encounter held in Muscat, Oman, the Indian Junior hockey team emerged victorious against Japan with a 3-2 win in their second Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 match. Thokchom Kingson Singh opened the scoring for India in the 12th minute, only for Japan's Neo Sato to equalize swiftly in the 15th and 38th minutes.

Rohit restored India's lead in the 36th minute, but Sato was quick to respond again, leveling the match. However, in the third quarter, Araijeet Singh Hundal netted the decisive goal, ensuring India held their ground with a one-goal advantage till the final whistle.

Throughout the match, both teams engaged in a tactical exchange, trading penalty corners and strategic plays. Despite Japan's persistent pressure, India displayed resilience, with stellar performances from key players like Bikramjit Singh and Prince Deep Singh in defense. This win sets India up for their next challenge against Chinese Taipei on November 30th.

