Kohli's Century in Perth Shines as India Embarks on a Dominant Series

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja has praised Virat Kohli for his remarkable century in Perth, which played a pivotal role in India's substantial 295-run triumph over Australia in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Jadeja's remarks followed Kohli's exceptional performance, which silenced many critics and reaffirmed his place among cricket's greats. He emphasized Kohli's exceptional skill, stating, 'Doubters can rest in peace.'

Kohli's century in Perth was not merely a demonstration of technical skill but a testament to his perseverance and drive. After facing significant criticism, Kohli's return to form with this defining innings was a fitting answer to his naysayers. India's resounding victory in the first test has set an aggressive tone for the series, with Kohli's innings being instrumental in the team's success. His performance under pressure underscored his leadership capabilities once more.

India's win in Perth not only provided a critical lead in the series but also bolstered team morale. In the first innings, India won the toss, opted to bat, but initially scored only 150 runs. Notable performances came from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant with a 48-run partnership. Despite Australia's strong bowling led by Josh Hazlewood, India retained a slim lead courtesy of a late bowling rally, highlighted by Jasprit Bumrah. The second innings saw substantial contributions from KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, setting up a commanding total. Kohli's unbeaten century sealed the game for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)