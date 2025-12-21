Historic Partnerships Propel New Zealand to Test Cricket Victory

Tom Latham and Devon Conway made cricket history with their second-innings 192-run partnership, setting New Zealand up to declare at 306-2 on the fourth day against the West Indies. Latham announced the declaration during the third session, securing a dominant lead of 461 runs over the opposition.

New Zealand had previously bowled out the West Indies for 420 in response to their first innings score of 575-8, gaining an advantage of 155 runs. At stumps, the West Indies were 43-0, with players Brandon King and John Campbell at the crease, facing a daunting task of requiring 419 runs on a treacherous pitch.

Conway, with innings of 227 and 100, and Latham, scoring 137 and 101, achieved a historic feat in test cricket. Their collaboration yielded 515 runs in total, more than any opening pair in a single test match. Their performance underscores New Zealand's competitive edge and strategic brilliance in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)