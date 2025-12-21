Left Menu

Historic Partnerships Propel New Zealand to Test Cricket Victory

Tom Latham and Devon Conway set an unprecedented test cricket record with their century partnerships in both innings against the West Indies. Conway's performance, with scores of 227 and 100, and Latham's of 137 and 101, helped New Zealand secure a significant lead, demonstrating exceptional teamwork and strategy.

Tom Latham and Devon Conway made cricket history with their second-innings 192-run partnership, setting New Zealand up to declare at 306-2 on the fourth day against the West Indies. Latham announced the declaration during the third session, securing a dominant lead of 461 runs over the opposition.

New Zealand had previously bowled out the West Indies for 420 in response to their first innings score of 575-8, gaining an advantage of 155 runs. At stumps, the West Indies were 43-0, with players Brandon King and John Campbell at the crease, facing a daunting task of requiring 419 runs on a treacherous pitch.

Conway, with innings of 227 and 100, and Latham, scoring 137 and 101, achieved a historic feat in test cricket. Their collaboration yielded 515 runs in total, more than any opening pair in a single test match. Their performance underscores New Zealand's competitive edge and strategic brilliance in the series.

