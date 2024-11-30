Left Menu

Vasai Virar Marathon 2023: India's Finest Runners Set to Compete for Glory

The 12th Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon, featuring Olympian Sakshi Malik as the Event Ambassador, will commence on December 8. With a prize pool of Rs 58 lakhs, the marathon promises intense competition across multiple categories, spotlighting India's top athletes. Organized under the guidance of AFI, this event underscores athletic excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:09 IST
Wrestler Sakshi Malik (file image). Image Credit: ANI
India's athletics scene braces for an electrifying display of endurance as the 12th Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon gears up for December 8. Renowned Olympian and Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist, Sakshi Malik, will grace the starting line as the Event Ambassador, setting the stage for an intense competition.

This year, a substantial prize money pot of Rs 58 lakhs will be up for grabs, exclusively for Indian participants. The Full Marathon promises a sizzling contest between top contenders like Pradeep Singh, aiming to break his 2:16.55 record, and formidable rival Dhanwant Prahlad. In the men's Half Marathon, Arun Rathod leads with a personal best of 1:04.39.

The event's scope extends to juniors, with free and affordable entry races, reflecting an inclusive sporting spirit. Organized by Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation alongside Vasai Virar Kala Kreeda Vikas Mandal, it has secured certifications from the Athletics Federation of India and international authorities, promising a professionally staged marathon for athletes from across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

