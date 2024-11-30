South Africa Clinches Dominant Victory Against Sri Lanka in First Test
South Africa secured a commanding 233-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first test, thanks to Marco Jansen's standout performance, claiming 11 wickets. The Sri Lankan team, set a challenging 516-run target, was bowled out for 282. Gerald Coetzee played a key role in dismissing top-scorer Dinesh Chandimal.
South Africa secured a commanding 233-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first test match, with medium-pacer Marco Jansen proving to be the star of the game by taking 11 wickets in total. This marked his first 10-wicket haul in match competitions, achieved in just his 14th test appearance.
Sri Lanka faced a daunting 516-run target and found themselves struggling at 103-5 when play resumed on the fourth day. Despite a valiant effort from Dinesh Chandimal, who top-scored with 83, Sri Lanka could only manage to reach 282 all out.
The hosts wrapped up the remaining three Sri Lankan wickets swiftly, with Gerald Coetzee making a pivotal impact by dismissing Chandimal. South Africa looks ahead to the decisive second and last test starting Thursday in Gqeberha.
