Saudi Arabia's Bid for 2034 World Cup: A Risky Path Forward

FIFA is poised to allocate the hosting rights of the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia, the only bidder, despite noting considerable risks related to human rights and infrastructure development. A 110-page report by FIFA underscores the kingdom's need to invest significant effort to meet international standards amid global criticism.

The evaluation, released shortly after midnight, calls for Saudi Arabia to modernize its labor policies, particularly the much-criticized kafala system, if it is to successfully host the event. While promising to establish robust workers' welfare systems, Saudi's bid comes with pledges to collaborate with the International Labor Organization but not with international labor unions or rights groups.

Human rights organizations and trade unions have expressed their concerns, fearing a repeat of the issues faced by Qatar during its World Cup preparations. Despite these reservations, FIFA is set to formalize Saudi Arabia's bid by gaining acclaim from global soccer federations on December 11.

