Sindhu and Sen Shine at Syed Modi International Finals

Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen reach the singles finals at the Syed Modi International tournament with strong performances. Sindhu defeated Unnati Hooda while Sen toppled Japan's Shogo Ogawa. Other Indian players also excelled in doubles categories. Sindhu reflects on her evolution as an athlete and her training regimen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen have advanced to the finals of the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament with emphatic victories. Sindhu, the top seed, defeated fellow Indian Unnati Hooda in straight games, while Sen overcame Japan's Shogo Ogawa to secure a spot in the men's singles final.

Reflecting on her match, Sindhu expressed satisfaction with her performance, acknowledging Hooda's potential but emphasizing her own control throughout the contest. She is now gearing up to face China's Wu Luo Yu in the final, aiming for her third Syed Modi International title.

Elsewhere, Indian pairs excelled in doubles categories, with several advancing to finals matchups. Sindhu also spoke about her ongoing efforts to adapt her training and fitness regimen, acknowledging the evolution required as she progresses in her career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

