Salman Ali Agha to Lead Pakistan in T20I Opener Against Zimbabwe

In a strategic move, Salman Ali Agha has been appointed captain of Pakistan's cricket team for their first T20I match against Zimbabwe, scheduled for Sunday at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. This comes on the heels of Pakistan's recent 2-1 triumph in the ODI series.

The T20I series will be an opportunity for emerging players as regular captain Mohammad Rizwan is rested. Accompanying Salman will be Saim Ayub, who is set to open the batting alongside Omair Bin Yousuf. Yousuf marks his return to T20I cricket after last playing against Bangladesh at the 2023 Asian Games.

The middle order comprises promising talents like Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Muhammad Irfan Khan, and Jahandad Khan, with Jahandad making his second international appearance. The bowling lineup features experienced pacers Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Haris Rauf, supported by spinner Abrar Ahmed.

This series kicks off a new chapter in T20I cricket for Pakistan, providing a platform for young players to shine. Following the series, Pakistan will embark on a South African tour from December 10, featuring multiple formats including T20Is, ODIs, and Test matches.

The playing XI for the opening T20I includes: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Saim Ayub, Omair Bin Yousuf, Usman Khan (wicketkeeper), Tayyab Tahir, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, and Sufiyan Muqeem.

