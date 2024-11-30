UP Nawabs Triumph Over Bangla Tigers in Abu Dhabi T10 League

The UP Nawabs emerged victorious over the Bangla Tigers in their final round-robin clash of the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 League at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. This crucial win earned the Nawabs two points, bringing their tally to 8 from 7 matches. Batting first, the Bangla Tigers managed to post a modest total of 87/4 from 10 overs. Afghan openers Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad provided a steady starting partnership of 44 runs, but Zazai's departure for 24 off 23 balls shifted the momentum.

Following Zazai's dismissal, the Tigers lost two quick wickets and struggled to regain their footing. Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed attempted to boost the score but could not muster a substantial total for his team, making 27 off 15 balls. Tymal Mills stood out for the Nawabs with his versatile bowling attack, claiming 3 wickets for just 9 runs in 2 overs.

In their chase, UP Nawabs lost opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a mere 2 off 6 balls. However, Avishka Fernando, Andre Fletcher, and Najibullah Zadran ensured the team reached the target comfortably. Fernando's 36 off 16 and Fletcher's 27 off 19 paved the way, while Zadran's brisk 19* off 5 balls sealed the win. In another noteworthy match, Team Abu Dhabi overcame the Northern Warriors by 8 wickets. Haitian spinner Noor Ahmad delivered a stellar performance, taking 4 wickets for 13 runs. With crucial upcoming matches, both Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors must secure wins to maintain their qualification hopes, depending heavily on other match outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)