India U-19 Faces Crushing Defeat Against Pakistan: Spotlight on Rising Talent

In a crushing 43-run defeat, India U-19 faltered against Pakistan in the Youth Asia Cup on Saturday. Teen cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi's inability to handle seam bowling has drawn attention as the young lineup struggled to chase down a target of 282 runs.

Shahzaib Khan's explosive innings, packed with 10 sixes, significantly dented India's chances. His score of 159 off 147 balls was decisive in tilting the match in Pakistan's favour, leaving Indian bowlers and rising stars like Suryavanshi with little respite during the game.

Nikhil Kumar's score of 67 was the highlight of India's batting innings, despite valiant efforts from Ayush Mhatre and C Andre Siddarth. However, the overall performance was marred by the lack of support from other squad members, including skipper Mohammed Amman's conservative innings, which hindered India's momentum.

