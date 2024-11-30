In a thrilling turn of events at the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint, Lando Norris chose to ignore team orders, allowing his teammate Oscar Piastri to snatch victory at the final stretch. This strategic decision has given McLaren a significant edge in the pursuit of their first Formula One constructors' title in 26 years.

The race saw McLaren extend their lead over Ferrari to 30 points, leaving them with a clear path to clinch the championship pending a 15-point advantage in the upcoming race. Despite warnings from the team, Norris's move paid off, repaying a favor to Piastri from their previous encounter in Brazil.

The race concluded with George Russell of Mercedes taking third place, and Max Verstappen, despite securing his drivers' title already, settling for the final point. Norris' bold decision underscores his team-centric approach, even if it means sacrificing individual sprint victories for the greater championship goal.

