Left Menu

Dominant Pirates Sink Bulls with Stellar Raids

The Patna Pirates exhibited a commanding performance against the Bengaluru Bulls, winning 54-29 at Noida Indoor Stadium. Devank Dalal, Ayan Lohchab, and Shubham Shinde's impressive efforts led the Pirates to victory, reaffirming their dominance in the league. Pardeep Narwal's resistance was noted, but the Bulls couldn't withstand the Pirates' raid tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:26 IST
Dominant Pirates Sink Bulls with Stellar Raids
Patna Pirates players in action (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Patna Pirates showcased a commanding performance, defeating the Bengaluru Bulls with a decisive 54-29 scoreline at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Saturday. Raiding virtuosos Devank Dalal and Ayan Lohchab were pivotal in the Pirates' triumph, both achieving Super 10s, while Shubham Shinde's High 5 contributed significantly to the victory.

The Pirates initiated the encounter with Ayan Lohchab spearheading their assault. However, the Bulls remained competitive initially, with Pardeep Narwal and Nitin Rawal at the forefront. Pardeep's vintage 'Dubki' move captivated the audience, but the Pirates tightened their grip towards the end of the first half, denying further exploits from their opponents.

As the second half unfolded, Pirates' dominance intensified with efficient raids and tackles, further cementing their lead. Despite a spirited attempt at a comeback by the Bulls, including a Super Raid by Pardeep Narwal, the Pirates maintained composure and extended their advantage. Devank Dalal, Ayan Lohchab, and Shubham Shinde delivered exceptional performances, ensuring a significant 25-point victory for the Pirates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024