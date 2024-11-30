Dominant Pirates Sink Bulls with Stellar Raids

The Patna Pirates showcased a commanding performance, defeating the Bengaluru Bulls with a decisive 54-29 scoreline at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Saturday. Raiding virtuosos Devank Dalal and Ayan Lohchab were pivotal in the Pirates' triumph, both achieving Super 10s, while Shubham Shinde's High 5 contributed significantly to the victory.

The Pirates initiated the encounter with Ayan Lohchab spearheading their assault. However, the Bulls remained competitive initially, with Pardeep Narwal and Nitin Rawal at the forefront. Pardeep's vintage 'Dubki' move captivated the audience, but the Pirates tightened their grip towards the end of the first half, denying further exploits from their opponents.

As the second half unfolded, Pirates' dominance intensified with efficient raids and tackles, further cementing their lead. Despite a spirited attempt at a comeback by the Bulls, including a Super Raid by Pardeep Narwal, the Pirates maintained composure and extended their advantage. Devank Dalal, Ayan Lohchab, and Shubham Shinde delivered exceptional performances, ensuring a significant 25-point victory for the Pirates.

