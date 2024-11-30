Left Menu

Ireland Edges Australia in 150th Rugby Anniversary Thriller

Ireland celebrated their 150th rugby anniversary with a narrow 22-19 victory against Australia. Despite trailing at halftime, Ireland made a strong comeback in the second half, led by key players like Josh van der Flier and captain Caelan Doris. The match marked a milestone for Cian Healy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 23:07 IST
Ireland Edges Australia in 150th Rugby Anniversary Thriller
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ireland marked a significant milestone in its rugby history with a narrow 22-19 win over Australia on Saturday. This victory commemorates the 150th anniversary of Irish rugby, showcasing resilience and strategic play, particularly in the second half.

Trailing 13-5 at halftime, Ireland bounced back with tries from Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris, and Gus McCarthy. Significant contributions also came from new flyhalf Sam Prendergast and Jack Crowley in sealing the win. This thrilling match denied Australia's former coach, Joe Schmidt, a triumphant return.

The game wasn't easy for the Irish, who dealt with a lackluster first-half performance and disciplined penalties. However, their perseverance bore fruit in the final eight minutes, securing the win after McCarthy's decisive try. Cian Healy also etched his name in history, becoming Ireland's most capped international with 134 appearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

