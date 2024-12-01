Arsenal's First-Half Blitz Stuns West Ham in 5-2 Derby Thrashing

In an electrifying Premier League derby, Arsenal secured a 5-2 triumph over West Ham United at the London Stadium, with all seven goals thrillingly scored in the first half. Gabriel began the onslaught with a header after just nine minutes, followed by Trossard, Odegaard, and Havertz, leaving some West Ham fans heading for the exits early.

West Ham responded quickly with Wan-Bissaka and a stunning free-kick by Emerson, hinting at a comeback. However, Arsenal was awarded a second penalty in first-half stoppage time, with Saka confidently netting the spot kick, advancing Arsenal to second in the league with 25 points.

The second half witnessed a slowdown, as Arsenal maintained their lead. This victory marks their resurgence in the league, having scored 13 goals in their last three games, while West Ham's manager Julen Lopetegui faces growing pressure with their home form under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)