Mikaela Shiffrin’s 100th World Cup Victory: A Dramatic Setback
Mikaela Shiffrin's quest for her 100th World Cup win was halted after she crashed during a giant slalom race in Vermont. Although Shiffrin was leading, she veered off course just before the finish. After an evaluation, she confirmed minor injuries but will not compete in the upcoming slalom event.
Mikaela Shiffrin's bid for her record-setting 100th World Cup win came to an unexpected stop in Vermont. The prominent skier crashed during a giant slalom event, despite securing the fastest first-run time.
In a dramatic twist, Shiffrin lost control near the finish line, impacting the safety netting after catching an edge. She was promptly attended to and later taken to a medical facility for assessment.
A resilient Shiffrin announced minor injuries and expressed gratitude for the support. However, she confirmed she would sit out the next slalom event. Meanwhile, Sara Hector clinched victory following Shiffrin's crash.
