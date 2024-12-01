Left Menu

Sports Weekend Shakeup: Key Wins, Upsets, and Injuries

This sports roundup highlights key events: Gus Malzahn's move to Florida State, Utah's upset of Notre Dame in Women's Basketball, and a scuffle post Michigan's win over Ohio State. Injuries sidelined key players LaMelo Ball and Quinn Ewers, while Toronto FC searches for a new coach post John Herdman's resignation.

Updated: 01-12-2024 10:27 IST
Sports Weekend Shakeup: Key Wins, Upsets, and Injuries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gus Malzahn is leaving his position as head coach of UCF to become Florida State's offensive coordinator, reuniting with Mike Norvell. Norvell gave up his role as FSU's primary play caller as part of an internal staff realignment.

In women's basketball, Utah stunned No. 3 Notre Dame with a 78-67 win during the Cayman Islands Classic, with Gianna Kneepkens leading the charge. Meanwhile, at Ohio Stadium, a postgame scuffle erupted following Michigan's win over Ohio State.

The sports world witnessed pivotal setbacks with injuries to key players like LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. In another development, Toronto FC announced that John Herdman has stepped down as head coach after 15 months, leaving the MLS team in search of a new leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

