Sports Weekend Shakeup: Key Wins, Upsets, and Injuries

Gus Malzahn is leaving his position as head coach of UCF to become Florida State's offensive coordinator, reuniting with Mike Norvell. Norvell gave up his role as FSU's primary play caller as part of an internal staff realignment.

In women's basketball, Utah stunned No. 3 Notre Dame with a 78-67 win during the Cayman Islands Classic, with Gianna Kneepkens leading the charge. Meanwhile, at Ohio Stadium, a postgame scuffle erupted following Michigan's win over Ohio State.

The sports world witnessed pivotal setbacks with injuries to key players like LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. In another development, Toronto FC announced that John Herdman has stepped down as head coach after 15 months, leaving the MLS team in search of a new leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)