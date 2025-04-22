Haley Stevens Enters Heated Michigan Senate Race: A Fight Against Volatile Tariffs

In a bold move, U.S. Representative Haley Stevens launched her campaign for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat, setting the stage for a high-stakes political showdown. Her announcement, made through a video, concentrated on the economic turmoil induced by former President Donald Trump's controversial tariffs.

Stevens, a Democrat, emphasized her dedication to safeguarding Michigan's crucial auto industry, which she claims is jeopardized by Trump's 'chaotic' policies. In an interview with The Associated Press, she stated, "His chaos and reckless tariffs are putting tens of thousands of Michigan jobs at risk." With the Republicans' Senate majority at stake, this race is drawing national attention.

The field of contenders includes prominent figures like State Senator Mallory McMorrow and ex-gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed. Stevens is positioning herself as a defender of her congressional track record, while her opponents are championing outsider perspectives. Her past work on the U.S. Treasury's auto task force underscores her credentials in navigating economic challenges, further highlighting her opposition to Trump's inconsistency in tariff policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)