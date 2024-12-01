Left Menu

Hardik Singh Leads UP Rudras in Hockey India League

Star midfielder Hardik Singh has been appointed captain for UP Rudras in the upcoming Hockey India League, revealing a strong roster comprising fellow Indian and international hockey stalwarts. Expressing excitement, coach Paul Van Ass emphasized Hardik's leadership values, reflecting the team's promising potential this season.

Hardik Singh, an acclaimed Indian midfielder, has been named captain of the UP Rudras for the upcoming Hockey India League season. The announcement highlights UP Rudras' strong lineup, which includes young talent and seasoned players such as Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Simranjeet Singh, Lars Balk, and Kane Russel.

Yadu Sports co-founder Madhavkrishna Singhania praised Hardik's leadership both on and off the field, expressing confidence in his ability to lead the team to success. Speaking on the squad's potential, Singhania believes they can deliver spectacular performances that captivate fans.

Head coach Paul Van Ass reaffirmed Hardik's appointment, recognizing his contribution to India's Olympic success and his understanding of the game. Hardik expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead and is eager to guide the team from Dhyanchand Ji's hometown in this HIL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

