Ryggs Johnston and Jiyai Shin Shine at the Australian Open

Ryggs Johnston claimed his first professional title at the Australian Open, edging out Curtis Luck by three strokes. Jiyai Shin secured her second Women's Australian Open victory, overcoming Ashleigh Buhai's late challenge. The tournaments, with level prize money, were held at Melbourne's Kingston Heath and Victoria Golf Club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 01-12-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 13:30 IST
  • Australia

In a breakthrough performance, American golfer Ryggs Johnston triumphed at the Australian Open, finishing three strokes ahead of Australia's Curtis Luck. Shooting a final round of 68, Johnston became the first American since Jordan Spieth to win the Stonehaven Cup.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Jiyai Shin claimed her second Women's Australian Open title, fending off Ashleigh Buhai's late surge. Shin's steady play culminated in a total score of 17-under-par 274 at Kingston Heath.

The competitions, notable for offering equal prize money, were held at iconic courses on the Melbourne sand belt, alternating between Kingston Heath and Victoria Golf Club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

