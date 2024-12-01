Ryggs Johnston and Jiyai Shin Shine at the Australian Open

In a breakthrough performance, American golfer Ryggs Johnston triumphed at the Australian Open, finishing three strokes ahead of Australia's Curtis Luck. Shooting a final round of 68, Johnston became the first American since Jordan Spieth to win the Stonehaven Cup.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Jiyai Shin claimed her second Women's Australian Open title, fending off Ashleigh Buhai's late surge. Shin's steady play culminated in a total score of 17-under-par 274 at Kingston Heath.

The competitions, notable for offering equal prize money, were held at iconic courses on the Melbourne sand belt, alternating between Kingston Heath and Victoria Golf Club.

