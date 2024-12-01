Pakistan's Young Guns Test Skills Against Zimbabwe in T20 Series

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first in the initial Twenty20 match against Zimbabwe, commencing on Sunday.

The Pakistani team is fielding a young squad, resting prominent white-ball players like captain Mohammad Rizwan. Under Salman Ali Agha's leadership, fast bowler Haris Rauf remains the most seasoned T20 player with the side.

Rauf is just one wicket shy of surpassing Shadab Khan as Pakistan's leading T20 bowler. Catching the eye during a preceding ODI series, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed join the team. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, brings back Wellington Masakadza and Ryan Burl for the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)