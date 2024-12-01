Left Menu

Stalemate Showdown: Gukesh and Liren Locked in Chess Championship

Indian contender D Gukesh and reigning champion Ding Liren ended another match in a draw during the World Chess Championship. With their sixth game concluded, both remain at 3 points each, needing 4.5 more points to secure victory. This marks their third draw in a row.

Updated: 01-12-2024 19:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Singapore

In an intense face-off at the World Chess Championship, Indian challenger D Gukesh and reigning titleholder Ding Liren from China settled for a draw in their sixth game.

The match, which remains level on points, saw both competitors at 3 points each, still requiring 4.5 more points to clinch the championship.

This marks the third consecutive draw, a testament to the evenly matched prowess of both players, with Liren having secured the opening game and Gukesh claiming victory in the third match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

