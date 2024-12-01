Stalemate Showdown: Gukesh and Liren Locked in Chess Championship

In an intense face-off at the World Chess Championship, Indian challenger D Gukesh and reigning titleholder Ding Liren from China settled for a draw in their sixth game.

The match, which remains level on points, saw both competitors at 3 points each, still requiring 4.5 more points to clinch the championship.

This marks the third consecutive draw, a testament to the evenly matched prowess of both players, with Liren having secured the opening game and Gukesh claiming victory in the third match.

(With inputs from agencies.)