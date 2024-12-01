India Dominates Junior Asia Cup Hockey with Stunning Win over South Korea

Defending champions India showcased their dominance in the Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament, crushing South Korea 8-1 in a commanding performance on Sunday. Arshdeep Singh excelled with a hat-trick, propelling India to the top of Pool A with an all-win record.

The match began with India quickly seizing control as Araijeet Singh Hundal opened the scoring in just the third minute from a penalty corner. Arshdeep, along with Gurjot Singh, both netted goals to give India a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. Despite Korea's brief resurgence with a goal from Kim Taehyeon, India continued to dominate, with Rosan Kujur and Rohit contributing to a 5-1 halftime advantage.

India's unyielding pressure saw further goals from Hundal and Arshdeep, who completed his hat-trick just before the final whistle. This victory not only advances India to the semifinals against Malaysia but also highlights the team's status as favorites for the upcoming FIH Hockey Junior World Cup, for which this tournament acts as a qualifier.

(With inputs from agencies.)