Left Menu

Zhou Guanyu: From Last Place to Driver of the Day at Qatar GP

At the Qatar Grand Prix, Zhou Guanyu was voted Driver of the Day after securing eighth place, earning Sauber's first points of the season. Despite the team's position at the bottom of the championship, Zhou celebrated this small victory and hinted at potential future opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 02-12-2024 03:09 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 03:09 IST
Zhou Guanyu: From Last Place to Driver of the Day at Qatar GP
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Zhou Guanyu earned the title of Driver of the Day at the Qatar Grand Prix, marking a significant achievement for the Chinese racer despite Sauber's struggles at the bottom of the championship standings.

After an impressive eighth-place finish, Zhou provided Sauber with their first points of the season, offering a glimmer of celebration in a challenging season. "This was our best opportunity after an amazing Saturday performance," Zhou told Sky Sports.

Rumors suggest Zhou's potential future roles could include a reserve position at Ferrari or involvement with GM's Cadillac entry for 2026. He expressed joy in returning to competitive, wheel-to-wheel racing, aiming to consistently fight for top-10 finishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024