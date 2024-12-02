Zhou Guanyu: From Last Place to Driver of the Day at Qatar GP

Zhou Guanyu earned the title of Driver of the Day at the Qatar Grand Prix, marking a significant achievement for the Chinese racer despite Sauber's struggles at the bottom of the championship standings.

After an impressive eighth-place finish, Zhou provided Sauber with their first points of the season, offering a glimmer of celebration in a challenging season. "This was our best opportunity after an amazing Saturday performance," Zhou told Sky Sports.

Rumors suggest Zhou's potential future roles could include a reserve position at Ferrari or involvement with GM's Cadillac entry for 2026. He expressed joy in returning to competitive, wheel-to-wheel racing, aiming to consistently fight for top-10 finishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)