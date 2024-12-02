Zhou Guanyu: From Last Place to Driver of the Day at Qatar GP
At the Qatar Grand Prix, Zhou Guanyu was voted Driver of the Day after securing eighth place, earning Sauber's first points of the season. Despite the team's position at the bottom of the championship, Zhou celebrated this small victory and hinted at potential future opportunities.
Zhou Guanyu earned the title of Driver of the Day at the Qatar Grand Prix, marking a significant achievement for the Chinese racer despite Sauber's struggles at the bottom of the championship standings.
After an impressive eighth-place finish, Zhou provided Sauber with their first points of the season, offering a glimmer of celebration in a challenging season. "This was our best opportunity after an amazing Saturday performance," Zhou told Sky Sports.
Rumors suggest Zhou's potential future roles could include a reserve position at Ferrari or involvement with GM's Cadillac entry for 2026. He expressed joy in returning to competitive, wheel-to-wheel racing, aiming to consistently fight for top-10 finishes.
