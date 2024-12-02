Left Menu

Stewart's Stellar Comeback: MBSG Triumphs Over Chennaiyin FC

Greg Stewart's pivotal performance and comeback helped Mohun Bagan Super Giant secure a thrilling win against Chennaiyin FC. His incredible assist and relentless pressing steered the team to victory, along with a crucial late goal by Jason Cummings. Fans celebrated the dramatic win at Salt Lake Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:41 IST
Stewart's Stellar Comeback: MBSG Triumphs Over Chennaiyin FC
Greg Stewart and Jason Cummings (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a riveting encounter at Salt Lake Stadium, Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) emerged victorious over Chennaiyin FC (CFC), thanks largely to Greg Stewart's decisive comeback performance. The match initially appeared headed toward a goalless draw, but tactical changes by the MBSG bench shifted the momentum.

Stewart, returning from a leg injury, entered the fray in the 85th minute and made an immediate impact. His precise assist allowed fellow substitute Jason Cummings to score a stunning shot in the top corner, securing Stewart's fifth assist of the season. Though only on the pitch for a short time, Stewart impressed with his dynamic play, pressing CFC's defense and hitting the woodwork twice in the final minutes. "Massive three points for the boys," he told indiansuperleague.com, noting the team's perseverance against tough opposition.

Jason Cummings' critical goal in the closing stages equaled ISL records for goals scored by a substitute player. Praising Stewart's assist, Cummings emphasized the role of MBSG's passionate supporters who cheered the team to victory. "Fans, as always, pushed us until the very end," reflected Cummings after the intense match, highlighting their enduring support. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024