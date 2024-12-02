Stewart's Stellar Comeback: MBSG Triumphs Over Chennaiyin FC

In a riveting encounter at Salt Lake Stadium, Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) emerged victorious over Chennaiyin FC (CFC), thanks largely to Greg Stewart's decisive comeback performance. The match initially appeared headed toward a goalless draw, but tactical changes by the MBSG bench shifted the momentum.

Stewart, returning from a leg injury, entered the fray in the 85th minute and made an immediate impact. His precise assist allowed fellow substitute Jason Cummings to score a stunning shot in the top corner, securing Stewart's fifth assist of the season. Though only on the pitch for a short time, Stewart impressed with his dynamic play, pressing CFC's defense and hitting the woodwork twice in the final minutes. "Massive three points for the boys," he told indiansuperleague.com, noting the team's perseverance against tough opposition.

Jason Cummings' critical goal in the closing stages equaled ISL records for goals scored by a substitute player. Praising Stewart's assist, Cummings emphasized the role of MBSG's passionate supporters who cheered the team to victory. "Fans, as always, pushed us until the very end," reflected Cummings after the intense match, highlighting their enduring support. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)