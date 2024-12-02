Facing the Fast: Travis Head on the Challenge of Jasprit Bumrah

Travis Head has lauded Jasprit Bumrah, declaring the Indian pacer as potentially one of the finest fast bowlers in cricket history. Head reminisced about the challenge posed by Bumrah in the opening Test in Perth, which saw India's decisive 295-run victory.

Reiterating Bumrah's brilliance, Head remarked on the extraordinary opportunity to face such talent, expressing pride in having competed against him. Earlier in the year, Bumrah was instrumental in India's T20 World Cup triumph, earning the Player-of-the-Series accolade.

Anticipating the upcoming pink-ball Test in Adelaide, Head dismissed any notion of a team divide, emphasizing unity within the Australian squad despite challenges faced in Perth.

(With inputs from agencies.)