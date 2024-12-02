Left Menu

Kumar Nitesh: A Contender for Para Badminton's Top Honor

India's Paralympic champion Kumar Nitesh is nominated for the men's Para Badminton Player of the Year. Competing with international champions, Nitesh clinched a gold in the SL3 category at the Paris Paralympics. The winners will be revealed at the BWF World Tour Finals Gala Dinner on December 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:53 IST
India's premier para badminton athlete, Kumar Nitesh, garnering global accolades, has been nominated for the prestigious men's Para Badminton Player of the Year, as announced by the Badminton World Federation on Monday.

Nitesh, 29, who secured his first gold medal in the SL3 classification at the Paris Paralympics, will face challenge from Malaysia's two-time Paralympic gold winner Cheah Liek Hou, Japan's Daiki Kajiwara, and China's Qu Zimo. Nitesh also has achieved a two-time silver and one-time bronze medal feat at the World Championships.

Among others, the women's category features nominees Li Feng Mei, Sarina Satomi, Liu Yu Tong, and Leani Ratri Oktila. Additional competition arises as Qu, Liu, Oktila, and Li seek honors for the Para Badminton Pair of the Year with their respective partners. The award winners will be revealed at the BWF World Tour Finals Gala Dinner slated for December 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

