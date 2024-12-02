Rohit Sharma's Biggest Fan Finally Clinches Decade-Long Dream

A passionate admirer of Rohit Sharma achieved a lifelong dream at the Manuka Oval during a warm-up match against the Prime Minister's XI. The fan, who had waited ten years, caught the India captain's attention with a spirited 'Mumbai cha raja' chant and secured the much-anticipated autograph.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) captured the heartwarming moment on social media, emphasizing the fan's decade-long dedication. Rohit gladly obliged, signing autographs for the crowd after India's six-wicket triumph in a rain-shortened 46-over match.

Despite his brief innings at No. 4, scoring three runs, Rohit was celebrated for his fan engagement. After missing the first Test due to personal reasons, Rohit is set to lead India in the second Test against Australia, with India already ahead in the series after a commanding victory in Perth.

(With inputs from agencies.)