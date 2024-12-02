Left Menu

India Aims for Historic Series Hat-trick Against Australia

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh is optimistic about India's chances of a 2-0 lead and a hat-trick series win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, despite past challenges. Harbhajan also discusses the World Tennis Cricket League, aiming to offer young talents opportunities to shine.

Former Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh, expresses optimism as India targets a 2-0 lead and a historic series hat-trick against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian cricket team rewrote history with a commanding 295-run triumph in the first Test at Perth, defying expert predictions.

As the series progresses to a day-night encounter in Adelaide, fans recall the challenging 2020 match where India recorded their lowest Test score of 36/9. Harbhajan, however, feels confident in the team's ability to excel this time, hoping for a continuation of their impressive track record in Australia.

Speaking to ANI, Harbhajan emphasizes the difficulty of winning on Australian soil but is hopeful for yet another victory led by Rohit Sharma. Additionally, he extols the World Tennis Cricket League, underscoring his commitment to giving back to cricket by providing young talents platforms to shine.

