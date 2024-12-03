Todd Greenberg to Helm Cricket Australia as CEO
Todd Greenberg, former National Rugby League CEO, is set to become the CEO of Cricket Australia, succeeding Nick Hockley. Greenberg, who leads the Australian Cricketers' Association, will transition to his new role in March after Hockley's departure. His tenure at NRL saw significant developments before his 2020 resignation.
Todd Greenberg, the former head of the National Rugby League, has been appointed as the new CEO of Cricket Australia. He will replace Nick Hockley, who announced his resignation effective March, ending his five-year stint.
Prior to this role, Greenberg served as the head of the Australian Cricketers' Association, where he played a crucial role in negotiating pay deals. His leadership at the NRL from 2016 to 2020 was marked by the establishment of a semi-professional women's league and the introduction of video refereeing.
Despite a successful tenure, Greenberg stepped down from the NRL amid financial management criticism. He now brings his expertise to Cricket Australia, as the sport seeks fresh leadership and direction.
