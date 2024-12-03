Left Menu

Todd Greenberg to Helm Cricket Australia as CEO

Todd Greenberg, former National Rugby League CEO, is set to become the CEO of Cricket Australia, succeeding Nick Hockley. Greenberg, who leads the Australian Cricketers' Association, will transition to his new role in March after Hockley's departure. His tenure at NRL saw significant developments before his 2020 resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:46 IST
Todd Greenberg to Helm Cricket Australia as CEO
  • Country:
  • Australia

Todd Greenberg, the former head of the National Rugby League, has been appointed as the new CEO of Cricket Australia. He will replace Nick Hockley, who announced his resignation effective March, ending his five-year stint.

Prior to this role, Greenberg served as the head of the Australian Cricketers' Association, where he played a crucial role in negotiating pay deals. His leadership at the NRL from 2016 to 2020 was marked by the establishment of a semi-professional women's league and the introduction of video refereeing.

Despite a successful tenure, Greenberg stepped down from the NRL amid financial management criticism. He now brings his expertise to Cricket Australia, as the sport seeks fresh leadership and direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024