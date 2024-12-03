Left Menu

Big Cricket League: A New Era of Cricket Kicks Off in India

The Big Cricket League's inaugural players draft in Mumbai has set the stage for a thrilling season beginning December 12 in Surat, featuring six teams and a mix of international stars and local talents. Franchise owners include prominent figures like Raveena Tandon and Sana Raees Khan.

Dilip Vengsarkar unveiling Big Cricket League trophy (Image: BCL media). Image Credit: ANI
The inaugural players draft of the Big Cricket League took place in Mumbai, unveiling rosters for six teams composed of 36 former international stars. Scheduled to start on December 12 in Surat, the league features six teams: Northern Challengers, UP Brij Stars, Rajasthan Regals, MP Tigers, Mumbai Marines, and Southern Spartans.

The draft, attended by the league commissioner and all franchise owners, highlights prominent figures such as Bollywood icons Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani, alongside Supreme Court lawyer Sana Raees Khan, who are among the franchise owners. Each team selected a squad of 18 players, incorporating six former internationals, six former Indian first-class cricketers, and 10 local aspiring players.

Notable stars like Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, and Shikhar Dhawan will lead their teams. The league offers a platform where local talents can compete alongside legends like Imran Tahir and Yusuf Pathan. Other international figures selected include Herschelle Gibbs, Lendl Simmons, and Fidel Edwards. League Commissioner Dilip Vengsarkar believes the event holds potential to become one of India's largest sporting spectacles.

Rudra Pratap Singh, the League President, expressed confidence as the draft concluded successfully, praising franchise owners' efforts in assembling competitive teams. CEO Annirudh Chauhan emphasized the exhaustive search for budding local talents, marking it as a lifetime opportunity to play with renowned cricket figures.

Puneet Singh, Chief Patron of the league, expressed joy over the realization of a long-desired goal of uniting former international stars and local cricketers, promising an exciting inaugural season of top-tier cricket action.

