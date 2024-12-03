Empowering Para-Athletes: India's Infrastructure Revolution
Prominent Indian para-athletes praised the government's initiatives on World Disability Day, highlighting improved accessibility and opportunities in sports. Athletes like Navdeep and Simran Sharma noted the impact of enhanced infrastructure at travel hubs and sports facilities, while ongoing government support aids their global competitive journey.
- Country:
- India
On World Disability Day, Indian para-athletes expressed their gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his administration for significantly enhancing infrastructure to support their needs and aspirations in sports.
Champions such as Navdeep, Simran Sharma, and Ashok Kumar Malik highlighted recent strides that have empowered athletes with disabilities, allowing them to shine at national and international levels.
From better accessibility at airports and improved digital access to specialized sports facilities, these athletes commend India's dedication to inclusivity, echoing a transformative narrative in the para-sports domain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
