Empowering Para-Athletes: India's Infrastructure Revolution

On World Disability Day, Indian para-athletes expressed their gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his administration for significantly enhancing infrastructure to support their needs and aspirations in sports.

Champions such as Navdeep, Simran Sharma, and Ashok Kumar Malik highlighted recent strides that have empowered athletes with disabilities, allowing them to shine at national and international levels.

From better accessibility at airports and improved digital access to specialized sports facilities, these athletes commend India's dedication to inclusivity, echoing a transformative narrative in the para-sports domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)