Manpreet Singh's Vision: The Resurgence of Indian Hockey
Indian hockey, led by star player Manpreet Singh, is experiencing a revival. Singh discusses the structured progress, Olympic achievements, and future goals which reignite national excitement. Underscoring teamwork, resilience, and the influence of the Hockey India League, he reaffirms a promising future for the sport in India.
Indian hockey has witnessed a significant resurgence recently, as highlighted by hockey player Manpreet Singh, who believes that the best is yet to come for the national team.
In an interview with ANI, Singh emphasized the importance of a process-focused approach. 'Reaching the peak isn't immediate; we have to follow a structured process,' he stated, underscoring the team's progress through medals and tournament finals. Singh added that India is now capable of challenging top teams, with future goals including the World Cup, Pro League, and Asia Cup.
Reflecting on past achievements, Singh remembered the Paris Olympics, where India won medals and inspired young players to pursue hockey. The Indian team's transformation, backed by robust fan support during matches, marks a bright future for the sport. Singh, maintaining his fitness and enthusiasm, is excited for the Hockey India League's return, which continues to develop talent nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
