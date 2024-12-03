Saudi Arabia Eyes 2034 World Cup Amid Winter Olympics Anticipation

The 2034 FIFA World Cup, potentially hosted by Saudi Arabia, is expected to occur during cooler months, avoiding conflict with Salt Lake City's Winter Olympics, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Saudi Arabia stands as the only bidder for the 2034 World Cup, with FIFA set to vote on the matter next week.

FIFA has acknowledged that Saudi Arabia's proposal lacked a specified timeframe for the World Cup. Nevertheless, they plan to work with stakeholders to "determine the optimal timing" for the tournament, considering the country's hot climate. The IOC remains unperturbed by a possible overlap with Salt Lake City's Winter Games from February 10-26, 2034.

"This presents a unique period for sports fans, offering two major events within a few months," stated Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi at a press conference. Dubi emphasized that the likelihood of significant overlap is minimal, noting the events' staging in different countries and continents minimizes commercial risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)