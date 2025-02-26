IOC Grants Provisional Recognition to World Boxing: A New Era for the Sport

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has taken a significant step in reshaping the future of boxing by provisionally recognizing World Boxing as the sport's new international federation. This move sidelines the International Boxing Association (IBA), which had faced criticism over governance issues.

World Boxing's recognition is pivotal for the sport's potential inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, as the new body has taken charge of organizing boxing's international affairs. The transformation comes after IBA's de-recognition by the IOC in 2023 due to non-compliance with the committee's recommendations.

In granting provisional recognition, the IOC highlighted World Boxing's comprehensive governance structure, encompassing its Code of Ethics and Anti-Corruption Policy, backed by affiliated federations globally. The decision underscores World Boxing's readiness to align with Olympic standards and gain full recognition in the future.

