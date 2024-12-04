Dramatic Downfall: Bayer Leverkusen Stuns Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen pulled off a dramatic 1-0 upset against Bayern Munich in the German Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday, a victory marked by Nathan Tella's crucial second-half goal.

Bayern's season streak ended as they faced their first defeat, compounded by Manuel Neuer's red card, a significant moment in his career. Missing both Victor Boniface and Harry Kane, the teams struggled in attack.

Despite Bayern's early domination, Leverkusen capitalized when Tella netted the winner from an exceptional Alex Grimaldo cross in the 69th minute. Bayern's Michael Olise attempted a last-minute equalizer in stoppage time, but Bayer held firm to continue their title defence.

