Dramatic Downfall: Bayer Leverkusen Stuns Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen upset Bayern Munich 1-0 in the German Cup quarter-finals with Nathan Tella's decisive goal. Bayern's Manuel Neuer was dismissed with a red card, marking a rare defeat for the league leaders. Both teams were without their star strikers, impacting their attacking prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 04-12-2024 03:22 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 03:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayer Leverkusen pulled off a dramatic 1-0 upset against Bayern Munich in the German Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday, a victory marked by Nathan Tella's crucial second-half goal.

Bayern's season streak ended as they faced their first defeat, compounded by Manuel Neuer's red card, a significant moment in his career. Missing both Victor Boniface and Harry Kane, the teams struggled in attack.

Despite Bayern's early domination, Leverkusen capitalized when Tella netted the winner from an exceptional Alex Grimaldo cross in the 69th minute. Bayern's Michael Olise attempted a last-minute equalizer in stoppage time, but Bayer held firm to continue their title defence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

