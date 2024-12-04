Left Menu

Mascherano Takes the Helm: Inter Miami's New Era

Javier Mascherano, former teammate of Lionel Messi, has been appointed as Inter Miami's new head coach, replacing Gerardo Martino. Mascherano's journey to this role began five years ago, and despite his inexperience on the global coaching stage, he is confident in his ability to lead the team to success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fortlauderdale | Updated: 04-12-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:27 IST
Mascherano Takes the Helm: Inter Miami's New Era
Lionel Messi (Photo: FIFA World Cup Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Javier Mascherano, known for his time with Lionel Messi both at Barcelona and Argentina’s national team, has transitioned from player to head coach at Inter Miami. This comes after a swift search following Gerardo Martino’s departure due to personal reasons.

Mascherano’s appointment was anticipated, having been initially recruited by the club back in 2019 to play and eventually coach. The timing wasn’t right until now, and he’s eager to bring his experience from Argentina’s national teams to the MLS.

Jorge Mas, managing owner of Inter Miami, expressed confidence in Mascherano’s leadership, highlighting his potential as a mentor. With longstanding relationships with superstar players like Messi, Suárez, and others, Mascherano aims to separate his coaching duties from friendships, determined to take Inter Miami to new heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024