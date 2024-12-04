Mascherano Takes the Helm: Inter Miami's New Era

Javier Mascherano, known for his time with Lionel Messi both at Barcelona and Argentina’s national team, has transitioned from player to head coach at Inter Miami. This comes after a swift search following Gerardo Martino’s departure due to personal reasons.

Mascherano’s appointment was anticipated, having been initially recruited by the club back in 2019 to play and eventually coach. The timing wasn’t right until now, and he’s eager to bring his experience from Argentina’s national teams to the MLS.

Jorge Mas, managing owner of Inter Miami, expressed confidence in Mascherano’s leadership, highlighting his potential as a mentor. With longstanding relationships with superstar players like Messi, Suárez, and others, Mascherano aims to separate his coaching duties from friendships, determined to take Inter Miami to new heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)