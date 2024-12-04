Left Menu

Pakistan Cricket: Strategic Squad Moves and Star Players' Management

Shaheen Afridi has been omitted from Pakistan's squad for the two-test series against South Africa to ensure his fitness for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. However, he will participate in six limited-overs matches in South Africa. The squad sees changes, including the omission of off-spinner Sajid Khan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 04-12-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:36 IST
Pakistan's cricket board announced strategic squad selections for the upcoming series in South Africa, emphasizing workload management for key players like Shaheen Afridi. The fast bowler will not participate in test matches but is set for the limited-overs segment.

While Afridi prepares for six short-format games commencing December 10, his absence from the tests aims to preserve his fitness for future international competitions, notably the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled at home in 2025.

The team shifts also see Naseem Shah and Babar Azam return for tests, while Sajid Khan is excluded, despite his recent success, to accommodate seam-friendly conditions with the inclusion of Mohammad Abbas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

