Pakistan Cricket: Strategic Squad Moves and Star Players' Management

Pakistan's cricket board announced strategic squad selections for the upcoming series in South Africa, emphasizing workload management for key players like Shaheen Afridi. The fast bowler will not participate in test matches but is set for the limited-overs segment.

While Afridi prepares for six short-format games commencing December 10, his absence from the tests aims to preserve his fitness for future international competitions, notably the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled at home in 2025.

The team shifts also see Naseem Shah and Babar Azam return for tests, while Sajid Khan is excluded, despite his recent success, to accommodate seam-friendly conditions with the inclusion of Mohammad Abbas.

