Gill and Shami Shine as India Outplays Bangladesh in ICC Champions Trophy Opener

India triumphed over Bangladesh by six wickets in their ICC Champions Trophy opener. Shubman Gill's century and Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul were match highlights. Despite Towhid Hridoy's hundred for Bangladesh, India chased down the 229-run target seamlessly, thanks to a resilient innings from Gill and support from KL Rahul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:05 IST
Gill and Shami Shine as India Outplays Bangladesh in ICC Champions Trophy Opener
Shubman Gill in action. (Photo- BCCI X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a scintillating start to their ICC Champions Trophy campaign, India outclassed Bangladesh, securing a six-wicket victory on Thursday in Dubai. Shubman Gill dazzled with a century, while Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul crippled the Bangladeshi batting lineup.

Chasing a target of 229, India initially fumbled but found resilience through Shubman Gill and KL Rahul. The duo guided the team across the finish line after a competent start from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's 69-run partnership.

Bangladesh, despite a top-order collapse, fought back with a 154-run partnership between Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali. However, Shami's bowling dismantled their efforts. With India's batting strength proving unwavering, they comfortably chased the target in the final overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

