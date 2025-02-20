Gill and Shami Shine as India Outplays Bangladesh in ICC Champions Trophy Opener

In a scintillating start to their ICC Champions Trophy campaign, India outclassed Bangladesh, securing a six-wicket victory on Thursday in Dubai. Shubman Gill dazzled with a century, while Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul crippled the Bangladeshi batting lineup.

Chasing a target of 229, India initially fumbled but found resilience through Shubman Gill and KL Rahul. The duo guided the team across the finish line after a competent start from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's 69-run partnership.

Bangladesh, despite a top-order collapse, fought back with a 154-run partnership between Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali. However, Shami's bowling dismantled their efforts. With India's batting strength proving unwavering, they comfortably chased the target in the final overs.

