KL Rahul Eyes Top Form in Adelaide Test, Prepared for Any Batting Role

In the run-up to the crucial Adelaide Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, India's seasoned wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is determined to cement his place in the playing eleven. Despite earlier criticism for his lackluster performance, which resulted in his exclusion from the recent series against New Zealand, Rahul made a strong statement with a commanding knock of 77 runs off 176 balls in the Perth Test, featuring five boundaries.

Rahul, in tandem with emerging talent Yashasvi Jaiswal, forged a formidable 201-run partnership for the first wicket during the opening Test of the ongoing five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series at Optus Stadium in Perth. At a pre-match press conference, Rahul emphasized his willingness to adapt to any role within the team. The 32-year-old underlined his priority to contribute to the national team, focusing solely on playing and scoring runs.

"I've said this before; I just want to be in the playing eleven," Rahul stated eagerly. "Fit me in wherever, and I just want to go there, bat, and play for the team." With India holding a 1-0 advantage following their record-breaking 295-run triumph in Perth, the spotlight now turns to the day-night Test in Adelaide, set to commence this Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)