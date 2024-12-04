Harmanpreet Backs Shafali: India's World Cup Preparation
Shafali Verma, recently dropped from India's ODI squad, has the support of captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who hopes for her return to form. Upcoming series against Australia serves as preparation for next year's Women's World Cup. Changes include Uma Chetri replacing injured Yastika Bhatia.
Shafali Verma, once a star opener for the Indian women's cricket team, finds herself out of the ODI squad. However, she has received a vote of confidence from team captain Harmanpreet Kaur.
Despite her absence, the Indian team is preparing to face Australia, providing valuable practice for the home World Cup next year. Alongside this, the squad has seen other changes, with Yastika Bhatia sidelined due to a wrist injury.
As the team gears up for the upcoming matches, Kaur emphasizes adaptability and seizing opportunities for emerging players, all while considering the challenges posed by playing in Australia.
