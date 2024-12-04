Left Menu

Harmanpreet Backs Shafali: India's World Cup Preparation

Shafali Verma, recently dropped from India's ODI squad, has the support of captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who hopes for her return to form. Upcoming series against Australia serves as preparation for next year's Women's World Cup. Changes include Uma Chetri replacing injured Yastika Bhatia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:55 IST
Harmanpreet Backs Shafali: India's World Cup Preparation
Shafali Verma
  • Country:
  • Australia

Shafali Verma, once a star opener for the Indian women's cricket team, finds herself out of the ODI squad. However, she has received a vote of confidence from team captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Despite her absence, the Indian team is preparing to face Australia, providing valuable practice for the home World Cup next year. Alongside this, the squad has seen other changes, with Yastika Bhatia sidelined due to a wrist injury.

As the team gears up for the upcoming matches, Kaur emphasizes adaptability and seizing opportunities for emerging players, all while considering the challenges posed by playing in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024