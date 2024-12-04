India's Cricket Superstars: A Force Beyond the Icons

India's cricket team is renowned not only for its star players such as Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli but for a lineup of superstars. Australian spinner Nathan Lyon emphasized that the team must focus on the entirety of India's talent-rich squad.

As discussions before the Border Gavasakar Trophy predominantly highlighted players like Kohli and Bumrah, Lyon reminded everyone that cricket is a team effort. Despite India's celebrated stars, the calibre of the overall group commands respect and attention from opponents.

Lyon acknowledged the skill of players like R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja despite their absence from the starting lineup in Perth. As the second Test approaches, Australia is prepared to face India's formidable cricket prowess, recognizing them as one of the world's leading teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)