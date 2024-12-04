Left Menu

India's Cricket Superstars: A Force Beyond the Icons

India's cricket team is not just about star players like Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli, but a collective force of talented individuals. Spinner Nathan Lyon emphasized the need to focus on the whole team, acknowledging India's depth and quality, ahead of the second Test match against Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:56 IST
India's Cricket Superstars: A Force Beyond the Icons
Virat Kohli Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)
  • Country:
  • Australia

India's cricket team is renowned not only for its star players such as Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli but for a lineup of superstars. Australian spinner Nathan Lyon emphasized that the team must focus on the entirety of India's talent-rich squad.

As discussions before the Border Gavasakar Trophy predominantly highlighted players like Kohli and Bumrah, Lyon reminded everyone that cricket is a team effort. Despite India's celebrated stars, the calibre of the overall group commands respect and attention from opponents.

Lyon acknowledged the skill of players like R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja despite their absence from the starting lineup in Perth. As the second Test approaches, Australia is prepared to face India's formidable cricket prowess, recognizing them as one of the world's leading teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024