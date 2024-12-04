Left Menu

Mumbai Marines Assemble Star-Studded Squad for Big Cricket League 2024

Mumbai Marines reveal a formidable squad for BCL 2024, blending international icons Irfan Pathan, Lendl Simmons, and Richard Levi with local achievers. The league debuts on December 12 in Surat, promising thrilling cricket with six elite teams and a mix of legendary and emerging talents.

Mumbai Marines has officially revealed its formidable lineup for the upcoming Big Cricket League 2024. The squad boasts an exciting blend of international stars and domestic talents, headlined by former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who adds depth in both batting and bowling.

To bolster their international appeal, West Indies' dynamo Lendl Simmons and South African power hitter Richard Levi feature prominently. The Big Cricket League, a landmark in cricket entertainment, kicks off on December 12 in Surat, spotlighting six elite teams.

The bowling depth is enhanced by Sri Lankan spinner Malinda Pushpakumara and seasoned Indian domestic pacer Manpreet Gony, while former Sri Lankan batsman Chamara Silva brings valuable middle-order experience. Emerging players like Subodh Bhati and Manan Sharma add fresh energy.

Irfan Pathan, expressing excitement over his involvement, highlighted the league's potential and the squad's capability to contend for the title. Sana Raees Khan, owner of Mumbai Marines and a Supreme Court Lawyer, remarked on her vision for the team, hoping to build a legacy synonymous with Mumbai's spirit.

The BCL heralds a new chapter for Indian cricket, presenting a unique platform where seasoned legends and nascent talents collide, offering the sport's aficionados a tantalizing mix of competences.

