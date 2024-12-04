Thrilling Semi-Final Line-up Emerges in Sub-Junior Women's National Championship

In a gripping display of youthful talent and competitive spirit, Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, and the Hockey Association of Odisha have advanced to the semi-finals of the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women's National Championship 2024. The decisive quarter-final matches were held at the South Central Railways Sports Complex, Secunderabad.

Hockey Mizoram edged past Uttar Pradesh Hockey with a narrow 1-0 victory. The stalemate was broken by a late penalty from captain Laltlanchhungi. Meanwhile, in a showcase of dominance, Hockey Jharkhand demolished Hockey Maharashtra 12-0, with standout performances from Hemrom Leoni and Mundu Sukarmani leading the charge.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh pulled off a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Hockey Haryana, courtesy of the heroics of Rubi Rathore. Finally, the Hockey Association of Odisha secured their semi-final berth with a 3-0 triumph over Delhi Hockey. The semi-finals promise exciting encounters with Hockey Madhya Pradesh vs. Hockey Mizoram, and Hockey Jharkhand vs. Odisha scheduled for December 5.

