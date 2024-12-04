Harmanpreet Kaur Gears Up for Crucial ODI Series Against Australia
India Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur discusses the importance of the upcoming ODI series against Australia as they prepare for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup. The series offers a chance to test combinations and strategies in preparation for the World Cup hosted in India next year.
- Country:
- India
India Women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur exudes enthusiasm and confidence as her squad readies for their crucial three-match ODI series against Australia. She underscores the value of competing Down Under, especially highlighting the 50-over format's significance as India gears up for the forthcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup.
Kaur explains that playing in Australia represents a pivotal opportunity to evaluate India's capabilities, crucial with the World Cup hosted in India next year. With the team currently ranking third in the 2022-25 ICC Women's Championship, India's spot in the World Cup is already secured. Kaur notes their eagerness to excel against a formidable Australian side.
Highlighting the series' importance, Kaur stresses the team's consistent aim to clinch victories. The series will also serve as a testing ground for varied team combinations, ensuring the optimal lineup for the World Cup. India's recent ODI triumph over New Zealand has further bolstered their preparation.
(With inputs from agencies.)