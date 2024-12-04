Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur Gears Up for Crucial ODI Series Against Australia

Updated: 04-12-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:49 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
India Women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur exudes enthusiasm and confidence as her squad readies for their crucial three-match ODI series against Australia. She underscores the value of competing Down Under, especially highlighting the 50-over format's significance as India gears up for the forthcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup.

Kaur explains that playing in Australia represents a pivotal opportunity to evaluate India's capabilities, crucial with the World Cup hosted in India next year. With the team currently ranking third in the 2022-25 ICC Women's Championship, India's spot in the World Cup is already secured. Kaur notes their eagerness to excel against a formidable Australian side.

Highlighting the series' importance, Kaur stresses the team's consistent aim to clinch victories. The series will also serve as a testing ground for varied team combinations, ensuring the optimal lineup for the World Cup. India's recent ODI triumph over New Zealand has further bolstered their preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

