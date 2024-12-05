Left Menu

Tom Pidcock's Bold Exit: From Ineos Grenadiers to New Horizons

Double Olympic champion Tom Pidcock will leave Ineos Grenadiers at the season's end. Despite new deals and past victories, he's pursuing multi-disciplinary goals. Known for exciting talents, Pidcock's next steps intrigue cycling teams worldwide. Swiss team Q36.5 Pro is leading in securing his future signature.

Updated: 05-12-2024 01:26 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 01:26 IST
Tom Pidcock's Bold Exit: From Ineos Grenadiers to New Horizons
Tom Pidcock

British cyclist Tom Pidcock, a double Olympic mountain bike champion, has announced his departure from Ineos Grenadiers at the end of the current season. The 25-year-old, considered one of cycling's brightest young talents, signed a five-year contract extension in 2022 but is now seeking new challenges beyond the British team.

In a statement, Ineos Grenadiers CEO John Allert emphasized the strong partnership with Pidcock, highlighting their collaborative success in professional cycling. "Together, we've crafted remarkable chapters and illustrated the versatile nature of this sport," Allert stated, acknowledging Pidcock's pursuit of diverse goals beyond the team.

Pidcock's achievements include gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the recent Paris Games. However, his Grand Tour aspirations remain unfulfilled. Despite a disappointing 2023 Tour de France exit due to COVID-19, Pidcock's potential future with prominent teams like Q36.5 Pro maintains industry anticipation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

