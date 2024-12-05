FIFA's Club World Cup Takes the Stage in the USA: A Glimpse at Soccer's New Global Spectacle

The FIFA Club World Cup is set for a grand staging in the United States next year, expanding the tournament to 32 teams from its previous format of seven. The group stage draw conducted on Thursday includes European powerhouses Real Madrid and Manchester City, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, South American champion Botafogo, and top clubs from Asia, Africa, and Oceania.

Held across 11 U.S. cities, the revamped tournament will run from mid-June to mid-July, occupying a prime slot previously reserved for the men's World Cup. The tournament format consists of eight groups of four, with the top two from each group advancing to a 16-team knockout stage. FIFA aims to balance star power with opportunities for global competition.

The prize, besides prestige, includes millions in prize money promised by FIFA President Gianni Infantino. A broadcasting deal with DAZN ensures free access to all 63 games, underpinning the event's wide reach. Historically rooted in the Intercontinental Cup, this tournament signifies FIFA's most ambitious club-level competition to date.

