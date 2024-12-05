NFL Increases THC Levels in Substance Abuse Policy Overhaul
The NFL and its players' union have revised their substance abuse policy, raising the threshold for a positive THC test from 150 ng/ml to 350 ng/ml. Fines for missed or positive tests have been adjusted, and players will face penalties for sharing the testing process on social media.
The National Football League (NFL) and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) have implemented significant changes to their substance abuse policy, as confirmed by a memo distributed to agents and players.
The primary change involves an increase in the permitted THC level for a positive test, now set at 350 ng/ml, up from the previous 150 ng/ml threshold. This alters the treatment and penalties associated with substance violations.
The policy modifications also include reduced fines for missed tests and adjustments to the handling of performance-enhancing drugs, with the testing process now subject to an extended notification time frame.
