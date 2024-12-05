Scott Boland Makes a Comeback: Adelaide Test Set for Thrilling Showdown

In an exciting development ahead of the Adelaide Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins has commended fast bowler Scott Boland's unwavering consistency. Boland is set to replace the injured Josh Hazlewood in the lineup as Australia's move to adapt to recent injuries.

This will mark Boland's return to the Australian team after 18 months, having last played in the Ashes series against England. Cummins assured fans that Mitchell Marsh will also be fit to bowl. The day-night Test starting December 6 is anticipated with high expectations.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Cummins recalled Boland's impressive performance in Canberra's warm-up match. Despite not taking any wickets, his 10-over spell showcased his precision. Meanwhile, India rides on their morale-boosting win in the series opener, thrashing Australia by 295 runs despite a weak start.

