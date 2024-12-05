Left Menu

India's Struggles Highlight Lessons for Women's Cricket

India's women's cricket team, led by Amol Muzumdar, faced criticism for their batting performance in the first ODI against Australia. Despite a disappointing run total, young bowlers like Renuka Thakur and Priya Mishra showed promise. The team aims to improve and prepare for the upcoming World Cup at home.

Updated: 05-12-2024 17:01 IST
  • Australia

India's women's cricket team has drawn criticism from coach Amol Muzumdar after their lackluster performance in the ODI series opener against Australia. The side's batting let them down, as they struggled to make an impact with just 100 runs before succumbing in 34.2 overs.

Despite the setback, Muzumdar praised the young bowlers, particularly Renuka Thakur, for their efforts. Thakur's critical breakthroughs, combined with Priya Mishra's impressive leg-spin, gave Australia a scare before they secured a five-wicket win.

As the team works to stabilize its batting and bowling line-up ahead of next year's World Cup, Muzumdar stresses the importance of these series and acknowledges challenges, such as limited preparation time and player absences.

