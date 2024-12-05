India's Struggles Highlight Lessons for Women's Cricket

India's women's cricket team has drawn criticism from coach Amol Muzumdar after their lackluster performance in the ODI series opener against Australia. The side's batting let them down, as they struggled to make an impact with just 100 runs before succumbing in 34.2 overs.

Despite the setback, Muzumdar praised the young bowlers, particularly Renuka Thakur, for their efforts. Thakur's critical breakthroughs, combined with Priya Mishra's impressive leg-spin, gave Australia a scare before they secured a five-wicket win.

As the team works to stabilize its batting and bowling line-up ahead of next year's World Cup, Muzumdar stresses the importance of these series and acknowledges challenges, such as limited preparation time and player absences.

(With inputs from agencies.)